World’s First Warner Bros Hotel to open in UAE capital Abu Dhabi

The world’s first Warner Brothers hotel will open in the United Arab Emirates’ capital Abu Dhabi on November 11, the Abu Dhabi Media Office (ADMO) announced on Monday.

Developed by Miral, the hotel is set to open in Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island.

The new establishment will be operated by Hilton and will offer immersive media experiences and 257 rooms with exclusive artwork from Warner Bros movies and shows, according to ADMO.

Amenities will include multiple dining options, spa and fitness center, kids club, Warner Bros store, and spaces for business events.

The world’s first Warner Bros. hotel will open on Yas Island on 11 November. Developed by Miral, The WB Abu Dhabi hotel adds to the emirate’s growing number of unique hospitality offerings. pic.twitter.com/IH1FzXgCk5 — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) October 11, 2021

“Featuring one of the finest collections of Warner Bros archives, guests at the world’s first Warner Bros hotel will be treated to a journey of discovery through film and television, enjoying Warner Bros’ rich history and library of timeless productions at every touchpoint from arrival to check-out,” ADMO said in a press release.

The press release added that visitors can “ring up one of their favorite Looney Tunes characters for a room service treat brought to them by the Wascally Wabbit, Bugs Bunny himself.”

“We are proud to be launching another first with the opening of the only Warner Bros hotel in the world,” the Chairman of Miral, Mohamed Khalifa al-Mubarak, said.

“This new story-driven hospitality experience is set to excite guests from all over the world, further reinforcing Yas Island’s position as a global entertainment, leisure and business destination and supporting Abu Dhabi’s ambition to attract greater numbers of local and international tourists,” al-Mubarak added.

