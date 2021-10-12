Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi drone headed for Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait

The Arab Coalition has intercepted and destroyed a booby-trapped drone launched by Iran-backed Houthis towards Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.

Since January, Yemen’s Houthis have increased their attacks on the Kingdom, launching several cross-border aerial attacks on Saudi Arabia.

A previous drone attack launched by the Houthis on Friday injured ten people including six Saudis, three Bangladeshi nationals and one Sudanese. The explosive-laden drone struck King Abdullah airport in the Saudi city of Jazan, according to the Arab Coalition.

The attack caused material damage to the airport and shattered windows due to the attack.

The Arab Coalition said later that it intercepted and destroyed a second drone which was targeting the airport, but there was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

