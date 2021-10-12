At least 134 Houthis killed in strikes south of Marib: Arab Coalition

More than 130 Houthis have been killed in air strikes south of Marib the Arab Coalition said on Tuesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“We targeted nine military vehicles of the Houthis in Abdiya, and their losses exceeded 134 members,” said a coalition statement carried by official Saudi media.

The Arab Coalition has said that it carried out 43 operations targeting Iran-backed Houthis vehicles and elements in Abdiya in the last 24 hours, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.

The coalition also stated that the Houthis were preventing relief organizations and aid workers from entering the area.

Hundreds of Iran-backed Houthis and military have died since fighting for the strategically vital city flared anew last month.

Yemen has been devastated by a seven-year conflict pitting the Houthis against the government supported by the Arab Coalition.

Tens of thousands of people have been killed and millions have been displaced since the conflict flared in 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa.

With AFP

Read more: Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi drone headed for Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait