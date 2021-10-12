Riyadh Season ads featuring Messi spotted in London, Newcastle, Dubai

Advertisements for the upcoming Riyadh Season featuring football star Lionel Messi have been spotted in London, Dubai, and Newcastle, among other cities, according to photos shared on social media.

Messi plays as a forward for the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) football club and captains Argentina’s national team.

PSG is set to participate in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season Cup in January 2022. The one-match tournament will feature a football game between PSG and star players from al-Hilal SFC and al-Nasr FC, two of the GCC region’s biggest football clubs.

For the occasion, Saudi Arabia has signed French football manager Arsene Wenger to coach the Saudi football teams al-Hilal and al-Nasr for the upcoming match which will take place during Riyadh Season.

The Kingdom’s Riyadh Season 2021 will launch on October 20, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of General Authority for Entertainment (GEA) Turki Al al-Sheikh announced.

“This season, organized by Saudi national cadres will dazzle the world, as it will include 7,500 days of events, including 70 Arab concerts, six international concerts, 10 international exhibitions, 350 theatrical performances and 18 Arab plays as well as six international plays, in addition to one free wrestling championship, two international matches and 100 interactive experiences, in addition to 200 restaurants and 70 cafes,” Al al-Sheikh said.

