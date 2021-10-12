Saudi Arabia, UAE foil attempt to smuggle 1.5 mln amphetamine pills

Saudi Arabia has thwarted a plan to smuggle more than 1.5 million amphetamine pills into the country in cooperation with the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Interior said on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah Islamic Port has thwarted an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of Captagon amphetamine pills, amounting to more than 12 million pills, which were found hidden in a consignment of cocoa beans.

The authority explained that the seizure process took place after the cocoa consignment was subjected to customs procedures and detected through security techniques at the port.

