.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi Arabia, UAE foil attempt to smuggle 1.5 mln amphetamine pills

  • Font
Amphetamine narcotics tablets smuggled through pomegranate shipment coming from Lebanon is seized in Saudi Arabia on Friday April 23, 2021. (SPA)
Amphetamine narcotics tablets smuggled through pomegranate shipment coming from Lebanon is seized in Saudi Arabia on Friday April 23, 2021. (File photo: SPA)

Saudi Arabia, UAE foil attempt to smuggle 1.5 mln amphetamine pills

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia has thwarted a plan to smuggle more than 1.5 million amphetamine pills into the country in cooperation with the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Interior said on Tuesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Earlier this month, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah Islamic Port has thwarted an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of Captagon amphetamine pills, amounting to more than 12 million pills, which were found hidden in a consignment of cocoa beans.

The authority explained that the seizure process took place after the cocoa consignment was subjected to customs procedures and detected through security techniques at the port.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia foils attempt to import Captagon shipment by group linked to Hezbollah

Police seize enough drugs to kill 50 mln people, arrest two alleged dealers

Saudi authorities foil attempts to smuggle over 1.1 mln hidden Captagon pills

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Arab youth cite the UAE as the top country to live in for the 10th year in a row Arab youth cite the UAE as the top country to live in for the 10th year in a row
UAE sets conditions for obtaining a 5-year tourist visa UAE sets conditions for obtaining a 5-year tourist visa
Top Content
UAE sets conditions for obtaining a 5-year tourist visa UAE sets conditions for obtaining a 5-year tourist visa
Saudi Arabia signs Arsene Wenger to coach Saudi football clubs for PSG Riyadh match  Saudi Arabia signs Arsene Wenger to coach Saudi football clubs for PSG Riyadh match 
Growing number of teenagers are vaping, believe it is ‘fashionable’: UAE experts Growing number of teenagers are vaping, believe it is ‘fashionable’: UAE experts
First Jewish wedding held in Bahrain in more than half a century First Jewish wedding held in Bahrain in more than half a century
Justin Bieber in Saudi Arabia: Pop star to headline F1 post-race concert in Jeddah Justin Bieber in Saudi Arabia: Pop star to headline F1 post-race concert in Jeddah
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince launches National Investment Strategy Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince launches National Investment Strategy
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More