Saudi Arabia welcomes formation of Tunisian government

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday welcomed the formation of the new Tunisian government, the ministry said in an official statement.

The ministry said it hopes the government will achieve the aspirations of the Tunisian people for progress and prosperity.

“The Kingdom is keen on everything that will achieve the pillars of stability and development in Tunisia,” the statement added.

Tunisia’s President Kais Saied on Monday approved a new government selected by Prime Minister Najla Bouden.

Prime Minister Najla Bouden, who was appointed earlier this month, kept in place several of the interim ministers Saied had already appointed including Sihem Boughdiri as finance minister and Othman Jerandi as foreign minister.

She also named, in a live broadcast ceremony, banker Samir Said as economy and planning minister and Taoufik Charfeddine as interior minister.

President Kais Saied suspended parliament and sacked the previous prime minister in July.

Intervention

Though his intervention on July 25 was broadly popular after years of economic stagnation and political paralysis, opposition has stiffened over the 11 weeks it has taken him to install a new government.



The delay has aggravated Tunisia’s already urgent need for financial support by pausing talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a rescue package, and the Central Bank governor has warned of dire economic consequences.



There are also growing fears of street confrontations between his opponents, who fear his intervention augurs a return to authoritarian rule, and his supporters, who hail it as reclaiming the revolution from an entrenched, corrupt elite.

