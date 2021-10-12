.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UAE drafts new law on charity fundraising to combat money laundering

  • Font
UAE flag flies over a boat at Dubai Marina, Dubai, United Arab Emirates May 22, 2015. (File photo: Reuters)
UAE flag flies over a boat at Dubai Marina, Dubai, United Arab Emirates May 22, 2015. (File photo: Reuters)

UAE drafts new law on charity fundraising to combat money laundering

Jennifer Bell, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The UAE is developing a new law that will further regulate fundraising and donations for charity in the country to tackle money laundering.

The legislation – or the ‘Fundraising Regulatory Law’ – will apply to non-government organizations soliciting funds in the country, according to a senior government official.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Nasser Ismail, assistant undersecretary of Social Welfare at the Ministry of Community Development (MOCD), told state news agency WAM it is part of ongoing efforts to combat money laundering and terrorism financing.

“We must refer to a new federal law being formulated by the ministry… which will stipulate a set of conditions and regulations for licensed charitable and humanitarian authorities within the UAE,” Ismail said.

He also said the MOCD will also announce soon “another series of awareness programs” about the new law, which is intended to “ensure the safety, security and stability of the community.”

“These measures will support social development and encourage humanitarian giving, based on the values and traditions of Emirati society,” he said.

There are already strict measures in place for fundraising and donating money for charity in the UAE.

According to existing regulations, anyone can legally contribute funds for humanitarian reasons through registered charitable organizations, while those who want to raise funds can only do so after obtaining the approval from the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments at the national level or Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai.

However, the government has been ramping up efforts to combat money laundering.

The OECD had warned in a report that charities are being used for money laundering and tax evasion.

“There is evidence to suggest that the abuse of charities for tax evasion and money-laundering purposes is organized in many cases, and is not only individualistic,” the report said.

Read more:

UAE president issues decree to adopt country’s ten principles for next 50 years

UAE Public Prosecution outlines penalty for unlawfully intercepting phone calls

UAE president approves decree governing accountability of ministers, senior officials

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Arab youth cite the UAE as the top country to live in for the 10th year in a row Arab youth cite the UAE as the top country to live in for the 10th year in a row
UAE sets conditions for obtaining a 5-year tourist visa UAE sets conditions for obtaining a 5-year tourist visa
Top Content
UAE sets conditions for obtaining a 5-year tourist visa UAE sets conditions for obtaining a 5-year tourist visa
Saudi Arabia signs Arsene Wenger to coach Saudi football clubs for PSG Riyadh match  Saudi Arabia signs Arsene Wenger to coach Saudi football clubs for PSG Riyadh match 
Growing number of teenagers are vaping, believe it is ‘fashionable’: UAE experts Growing number of teenagers are vaping, believe it is ‘fashionable’: UAE experts
First Jewish wedding held in Bahrain in more than half a century First Jewish wedding held in Bahrain in more than half a century
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince launches National Investment Strategy Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince launches National Investment Strategy
Justin Bieber in Saudi Arabia: Pop star to headline F1 post-race concert in Jeddah Justin Bieber in Saudi Arabia: Pop star to headline F1 post-race concert in Jeddah
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More