Arab Coalition implements 19 operations targeting Houthi militia in Yemen's Abdiya

Arab Coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki. (File photo: AFP)




Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Arab Coalition announced the implementation of 19 operations targeting Iran-backed Houthi militia targets mechanisms and elements in Yemen’s Abdiya in the past 24 hours.

The coalition said it had destroyed 12 military vehicles belonging to the Houthi militia in Abdiya, adding that more than 108 of its militia members were killed.

“We are committed to supporting the Yemeni National Army and protecting Yemen’s civilians,” the Arab Coalition said in a statement.

