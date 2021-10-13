Arab coalition destroys two explosive-laden boats used by Houthis

The Arab Coalition destroys two explosive-laden boats used by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis, the Coalition announced in a statement on Wednesday.

“The Houthis continue to threaten shipping lines and international trade in the Bab al-Mandab strait and the southern Red Sea,” the Coalition said.

It added that the Houthis violated the Stockholm Agreement “by launching attacks from the Hodeidah Governorate.”

The coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 to try to restore an internationally-recognized government toppled by the Houthis in 2014. The war has caused what the United Nations describes as the world’s biggest humanitarian crisis.

With Reuters

