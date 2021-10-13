Expo 2020: Emirates Airlines to fly A380 at low altitude over Dubai

Dubai-based carrier Emirates has announced that it will be performing special low-altitude flights over the city’s Sheikh Zayed Road and the Expo 2020 Dubai site on Wednesday and Thursday.

The performances are set to take place between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. local time across various vantage points on Sheikh Zayed Road, one of the city’s main highways that connects the seven emirates, and around the Expo 2020 site.

A bold departure from the airline’s traditional white and gold paint scheme, the bright blue aircraft livery features large-scale graphics in vivid green, orange, pink, purple and red, which run across the fuselage and all the way up to the tail and fin interlaced with the distinct ring-shaped Expo 2020 Dubai logo.

Special ‘Dubai Expo’ and ‘Be Part of the Magic’ messages run across both sides of the A380 fuselage. The engine cowls also carry the Expo 2020 Dubai messages and dates of the event.

The iconic Emirates red belly branding, which can be only seen when the aircraft is flying overhead, has been replaced by the opportunity themed orange ‘Dubai Expo’ branding, further increasing the event’s visibility and awareness as it flies to the airline’s A380 network over the course of the next 6 months.

While Emirates has encouraged people to take photos and videos of the performances, it has cautioned people to not put themselves at risk by using drones and to comply with all the General Civil Aviation Authority’s (GCAA) guidelines pertaining to ‘no fly zones’ for unmanned drones and aircrafts.

The airline has stated that the flyovers are part of a special project which will be revealed soon.

Emirates A380 livery design

The new A380 livery was designed, painted, produced and installed in-house by the teams at Emirates. The livery was not just a decal, but a complete paint project, and is by far the largest one the airline has ever embarked on.

Emirates has a long tradition of showcasing special liveries on its Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 fleet, and in the last five years alone, close to 50 unique designs and 100 liveries have been brought to life by the team at the airline.

Special liveries have helped pay a special tribute and carry the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan; bring sports fans closer to their favorite clubs, players and global tournaments; spread the UAE’s message of tolerance and multi-culturalism; raise awareness of the illegal wildlife trade, and much more.



Emirates offers customers Expo 2020 Dubai passes

In September, Emirates launched an offer for customers to experience the event with a free Expo Day Pass for every flight ticket booked for travel between October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.

Expo 2020 Dubai, the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, launched on October 1, and features the participation of over 190 countries.

The mega-event, which is the world’s biggest in-person event to take place since the pandemic’s onset, will continue until March 31, 2022.

