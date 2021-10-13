Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season to launch ‘RUSH’ festival for video games

“RUSH,” a festival for video games, is set to launch during Saudi Arabia’s upcoming Riyadh Season this month, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Wednesday.

The festival will take place from October 22 - 26 in the capital Riyadh’s Front area.

According to SPA, the festival is “the most prominent and largest in the field of video games regionally” and is expected to attract thousands of gaming fans.

RUSH will host electronic games competitions and challenges, and will include games such as Tekken 7, Peggy, Overwatch, FIFA 2022, Call of Duty, and others, with prizes amounting to $266,598 (one million Saudi riyals).

Festival games and competitions will be broadcast on platforms including Facebook Gaming, Twitch, and YouTube Gaming, SPA reported, adding that it will also have live performances onstage with interactive segments.

RUSH will also host a cosplay competition, in which visitors of the festival can dress up as their favorite game characters.

Riyadh Season

Riyadh Season 2021 will launch on October 20, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of General Authority for Entertainment (GEA) Turki Al al-Sheikh announced.

The mega-event was first held in 2019, beginning in October and ending in January 2020.

The inaugural event saw more than 10 million venue visits at the time. This year’s event is expected to run from October 2021 to March 2022.

In August, the Chairman announced on Twitter that Riyadh Season is scheduled to be held in an area of 5.4 million square meters with 14 different zones, each featuring a diverse array of events and experiences.

Riyadh Season will include the establishment of 7,500 events, at least 200 restaurants and 70 cafes as well as 100 interactive experiences and 10 international exhibitions.

