.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi drone headed for Saudi Arabia’s Jazan

  • Font
A Houthi drone that was destroyed by the Arab Coalition. (File photo: Supplied)
A Houthi drone that was destroyed by the Arab Coalition. (File photo: Supplied)

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi drone headed for Saudi Arabia’s Jazan

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Arab Coalition has intercepted and destroyed a booby-trapped drone launched by Iran-backed Houthis towards Saudi Arabia’s Jazan, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Thursday.

Since January, Yemen’s Houthis have increased their attacks on the Kingdom, launching several cross-border aerial attacks on Saudi Arabia.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A previous drone attack launched by the Houthis on Friday injured ten people including six Saudis, three Bangladeshi nationals and one Sudanese. The explosive-laden drone struck King Abdullah airport in the Saudi city of Jazan, according to the Arab Coalition.

The attack caused material damage to the airport and shattered windows due to the attack.

The Arab Coalition said later that it intercepted and destroyed a second drone which was targeting the airport, but there was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Read more:

Fighting south of Yemen’s Marib results in 156 Houthi deaths: Arab coalition

Our operations stopped the Houthis’ storming of Abdiya: Arab Coalition

Explosive-laden drone attack injures 10 at Saudi Arabia’s airport in Jazan: Coalition

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Majority of UAE expats failing to save for retirement, financial experts warn Majority of UAE expats failing to save for retirement, financial experts warn
Baby born weighing less than a bag of sugar released from UAE NICU after five months Baby born weighing less than a bag of sugar released from UAE NICU after five months
Top Content
Expert says cats should not be left alone for more than 24 hours, here’s why Expert says cats should not be left alone for more than 24 hours, here’s why
Expo 2020: Emirates Airlines to fly A380 at low altitude over Dubai Expo 2020: Emirates Airlines to fly A380 at low altitude over Dubai
Baby born weighing less than a bag of sugar released from UAE NICU after five months Baby born weighing less than a bag of sugar released from UAE NICU after five months
Six killed in Beirut following protest clashes involving Hezbollah supporters Six killed in Beirut following protest clashes involving Hezbollah supporters
Putin says battle-hardened militants from Iraq and Syria entering Afghanistan Putin says battle-hardened militants from Iraq and Syria entering Afghanistan
Daily aspirin use for heart disease, stroke may harm more than help seniors: Experts Daily aspirin use for heart disease, stroke may harm more than help seniors: Experts
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More