Expo 2020 Dubai: Arabic singing sensations to put on musical showcase

Arabic singing sensations Nancy Ajram and Ragheb Alama are set to raise the stage as they co-headline a concert at Expo 2020 Dubai next month in a musical extravaganza to be streamed to the world.

Lebanese singer, dancer, composer, television personality, and philanthropist Ragheb Alama will bring to life music from his 30-year career in a crowd-raising performance on November 12.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Expo organizers said the performance “will highlight how music connects all humans, from all corners of the world, and encourage people across the globe to connect and engage in collaborative experimentation”, in line with Expo’s Mobility subtheme.

“I want to mix cultures together,” Alama was quoted as saying. “I want their audience to hear me, and I want my audience to hear them. I have always liked opening doors, and Expo’s Infinite Night Series is the perfect platform to make this happen.”

Singer and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Nancy Ajram will perform her biggest hits at the Al Wasl Plaza dome, the world’s largest 360-degree projection screen, which will enable spectators to experience an immersive audio and visual display of the featured live performances.

Personifying Expo 2020’s subtheme of Sustainability, her show will convey a message of how human values and attitudes need to change to shape a more resilient future.

“When we all work together and collaborate, we can build a better society. I cannot wait to be part of Expo 2020’s incredible journey,” Ajram said. “I hope my show will inspire positivity among young people everywhere, building bridges to connect with one another regardless of culture, background or belief.”

An illustrious line-up of global and regional performers is headlining the six-month Infinite Nights Series, beginning with the “Caesar of Arabia,” Kadim al-Sahir, on October 15. Shows will be streamed live from the Al Wasl Plaza, the pulsating heart of Expo 2020 and home to the world’s largest 360-degree projection surface.

Expo has said the health, safety and wellbeing of all visitors is a top priority.

“In line with capacity limits and social-distancing regulations, access to Al Wasl Plaza is for invited guests only, but Expo ticket holders will be able to soak up the electric atmosphere and watch the show on outdoor big screens at Expo’s Dubai Millennium amphitheater and Jubilee Park.”

The concert will also be streamed on www.expo2020dubai.com and across multiple channels, as well as Expo TV on YouTube.

The Expo – the first to be held in the Middle East – officially opened its doors on October 1, with more than 25 million visits to the site expected during the six-month extravaganza.

Read more:

Expo 2020: Emirates Airlines to fly A380 at low altitude over Dubai

Expo 2020: Saudi showcases culture and history through dance, music performances

More than 400,000 visits to Expo 2020 Dubai in first ten days