More than 150 Houthis dead in fourth day of air strikes: Coalition

More than 150 members of the Iran-backed Houthi militia have been killed in a fourth day of airstrikes, according to an Arab Coalition spokesperson.

“The destruction included 11 military vehicles, and killed more than 150 terrorist elements,” the coalition said in a statement carried by official Saudi Press Agency.

The Iran-backed Houthis, engaged in an offensive to take Marib, rarely comment on losses and the toll could not be independently verified by AFP.

