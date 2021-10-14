.
.
.
.
More than 150 Houthis dead in fourth day of air strikes: Coalition

A Yemeni government fighter fires a vehicle-mounted weapon at a frontline position during fighting against Houthi fighters in Marib, Yemen March 28, 2021. Picture taken March 28, 2021. (Reuters)
A Yemeni government fighter fires a vehicle-mounted weapon at a frontline position during fighting against Houthi fighters in Marib, Yemen March 28, 2021. Picture taken March 28, 2021. (Reuters)

More than 150 Houthis dead in fourth day of air strikes: Coalition

AFP

Published: Updated:

More than 150 members of the Iran-backed Houthi militia have been killed in a fourth day of airstrikes, according to an Arab Coalition spokesperson.

“The destruction included 11 military vehicles, and killed more than 150 terrorist elements,” the coalition said in a statement carried by official Saudi Press Agency.

The Iran-backed Houthis, engaged in an offensive to take Marib, rarely comment on losses and the toll could not be independently verified by AFP.

Arab Coalition implements 19 operations targeting Houthi militia in Yemen's Abdiya

Saudi defense forces destroy Houthi drone heading towards Abha

Our operations stopped the Houthis’ storming of Abdiya: Arab Coalition

