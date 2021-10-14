.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi Arabia arrests two people for traffic-caused death, drug possession

  • Font
A policeman wearing a protective face mask blocks the road during a curfew imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia April 2, 2020. Picture taken April 2, 2020. (Reuters)
Saudi Arabian police. (File photo: Reuters)
Crime

Saudi Arabia arrests two people for traffic-caused death, drug possession

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia arrested on Thursday two citizens in Jazan for speed driving, causing a woman’s death and injuring her husband.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The two men were also charged with drug possession, after a large quantity of khat was found in their car.

Security authorities arrested “two citizens in their thirties, who caused a traffic accident on one of the main roads in the region,” the media spokesman for the Jazan police, Nayef Hakami, said.

“The accident resulted in the injury of a citizen and the death of his wife, as it turned out that one of the suspects was driving his vehicle very quickly in a car carrying a quantity of the narcotic substance khat,” he added.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia, UAE foil attempt to smuggle 1.5 mln amphetamine pills

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi drone headed for Saudi Arabia’s Khamis Mushait

Lion spotted roaming the streets of Saudi Arabia’s al-Khobar

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Majority of UAE expats failing to save for retirement, financial experts warn Majority of UAE expats failing to save for retirement, financial experts warn
Baby born weighing less than a bag of sugar released from UAE NICU after five months Baby born weighing less than a bag of sugar released from UAE NICU after five months
Top Content
Expert says cats should not be left alone for more than 24 hours, here’s why Expert says cats should not be left alone for more than 24 hours, here’s why
Expo 2020: Emirates Airlines to fly A380 at low altitude over Dubai Expo 2020: Emirates Airlines to fly A380 at low altitude over Dubai
Massive fire breaks out in El Gouna Film Festival site in Egypt Massive fire breaks out in El Gouna Film Festival site in Egypt
Baby born weighing less than a bag of sugar released from UAE NICU after five months Baby born weighing less than a bag of sugar released from UAE NICU after five months
Putin says battle-hardened militants from Iraq and Syria entering Afghanistan Putin says battle-hardened militants from Iraq and Syria entering Afghanistan
Daily aspirin use for heart disease, stroke may harm more than help seniors: Experts Daily aspirin use for heart disease, stroke may harm more than help seniors: Experts
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More