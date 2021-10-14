Saudi Arabia arrests two people for traffic-caused death, drug possession

Saudi Arabia arrested on Thursday two citizens in Jazan for speed driving, causing a woman’s death and injuring her husband.

The two men were also charged with drug possession, after a large quantity of khat was found in their car.

Security authorities arrested “two citizens in their thirties, who caused a traffic accident on one of the main roads in the region,” the media spokesman for the Jazan police, Nayef Hakami, said.

“The accident resulted in the injury of a citizen and the death of his wife, as it turned out that one of the suspects was driving his vehicle very quickly in a car carrying a quantity of the narcotic substance khat,” he added.

