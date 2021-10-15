In pictures: Emirates Airlines flies A380 Expo 2020 Dubai plane past Burj Khalifa

A series of stunning images captured the moment that Dubai-based carrier Emirates performed special low-altitude flights over the city’s iconic Burj Khalifa in its specially-branded Expo 2020 Dubai site plane.

Advertisement

The images, posted by Dubai Media Office on Twitter, show the bright blue aircraft livery featuring large-scale graphics in vivid green, orange, pink, purple and red, which run across the fuselage and all the way up to the tail and fin interlaced with the distinct ring-shaped Expo 2020 Dubai logo soring past the world’s tallest building.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The plane at one point seemed to intersect the skyscraper, with many twitter users commenting on the stunning photography.

“Amazing,” one wrote.

I saw it from my window too!! pic.twitter.com/nTMexZy6ZC — Bozena Robak-Chabas (@BoRoChaba) October 14, 2021

Emirates Airline conducted special flypast performances across various vantage points on Sheikh Zayed Road, one of the city’s main highways that connects the seven emirates, and around the Expo 2020 site, on Wednesday and Thursday.

In the pictures, special ‘Dubai Expo’ and ‘Be Part of the Magic’ messages could be seen running across both sides of the A380 fuselage. The engine cowls also carry the Expo 2020 Dubai messages and dates of the event.

The iconic Emirates red belly branding, which can be only seen when the aircraft is flying overhead, has been replaced by the opportunity themed orange ‘Dubai Expo’ branding, further increasing the event’s visibility and awareness as it flies to the airline’s A380 network over the course of the next six months.

Read more:

Expo 2020: Emirates Airlines to fly A380 at low altitude over Dubai

Expo 2020 Dubai: Arabic singing sensations to put on musical showcase

Expo 2020 Dubai calls for a future with zero hunger to mark World Food Day