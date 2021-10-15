.
More than 180 Houthis killed in strikes south of Marib: Coalition

Fighters loyal to Yemen's government are pictured on the frontline facing Iran-backed Houthis in the country's northeastern province of Marib on September 27, 2021. (AFP)
Fighters loyal to Yemen's government are pictured on the frontline facing Iran-backed Houthis in the country's northeastern province of Marib on September 27, 2021. (AFP)

More than 180 Houthis killed in strikes south of Marib: Coalition

AFP

Published: Updated:

The Arab coalition supporting Yemen’s government said Friday it had killed more than 180 Houthis in strikes south of the strategic city of Marib.

An operation “destroyed 10 military vehicles and killed more than 180 terrorist elements” in Abdiya and surrounding areas, south of Marib, the coalition said, cited by the official Saudi Press Agency.

