More than 180 Houthis killed in strikes south of Marib: Coalition

The Arab coalition supporting Yemen’s government said Friday it had killed more than 180 Houthis in strikes south of the strategic city of Marib.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

An operation “destroyed 10 military vehicles and killed more than 180 terrorist elements” in Abdiya and surrounding areas, south of Marib, the coalition said, cited by the official Saudi Press Agency.

Read more:

At least five dead in attack on Aden governor’s motorcade, governor survives: Report

Arab Coalition implements 19 operations targeting Houthi militia in Yemen's Abdiya

Iran advised Houthis not to negotiate before taking control of Marib: Yemen's FM