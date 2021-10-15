Region is entering a dangerous phase due to Iran’s activities: Saudi FM

Saudi Arabia’s top diplomat said Friday that Iran’s nuclear activities put the region in a dangerous place.

Iran’s accelerating nuclear activities were very concerning, Prince Faisal bin Farhan told reporters during a briefing in Washington.

“We think we’re entering a dangerous phase,” he said, a day after meeting with his US counterpart Antony Blinken on Thursday.

As for talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran, Prince Faisal acknowledged them but said no “substantial progress” had been made. “We're committed to continuing these discussions,” he added.

Asked about normalizing ties with Israel, Prince Faisal said: “We think they have contributed positively to regional stability and to a path towards peace. At the same time, we are very much convinced that the only way we can have lasting stability is if we find a way to address the issue of Palestine and the issue of a Palestinian state … with its capital in Jerusalem, with dignity and sovereignty.”

