US committed to defense of Saudi Arabia, Blinken tells FM Prince Faisal

The US is committed to the defense of Saudi Arabia, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday ahead of a meeting with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

“It’s a real pleasure to have my friend and colleague, the Saudi Foreign Minister here,” Blinken said at the State Department ahead of their closed-door meeting.

The discussions were expected to touch on Iran, Yemen, climate change and energy, Blinken added.

“We have a strong partnership between the United States and Saudi Arabia. We are committed to the defense of the Kingdom, and we have a lot of work that we’re doing together on a variety of very significant issues,” the top US diplomat said.

For his part, Prince Faisal hailed the “tremendous, immense value” of bilateral ties between Washington and Riyadh.

Citing the same issues that would be discussed, as well as the recovery from COVID-19, Prince Faisal said they pointed to just how important the partnership was.

