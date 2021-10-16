Battle for Yemen’s Marib sees 160 Houthis killed: Coalition

The Arab Coalition supporting Yemen’s government said Saturday it had killed 160 Houthis in strikes south of the strategic city of Marib, where loyalists say Houthis have made advances.

“We carried out 32 strikes... in Abdiya over the past 24 hours,” the coalition said, cited by the official Saudi Press Agency, adding that “11 military vehicles were destroyed and more than 160 terrorist elements eliminated”.

The Houthis rarely comment on losses and the toll could not be independently verified by AFP.

