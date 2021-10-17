Saudi Arabia allows all airports to start operating at full capacity

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) on Sunday announced that all airports are allowed to operate their flights at full capacity.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

#GACA issues instructions to all airlines regarding the operation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s airports at full capacity. pic.twitter.com/nX8zRvNUAT — هيئة الطيران المدني (@ksagaca) October 17, 2021

The Kingdom’s Interior Ministry approved easing the country’s strict COVID-19 precautionary measures, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Saudi Arabia will also allow gatherings and will lift some mask mandates for those who have received both COVID-19 vaccine doses, the interior ministry announced.

On Sunday, the Grand Mosque in the Muslim holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia operated at full capacity, with worshippers praying shoulder-to-shoulder for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The country’s Ministry of Sports announced that vaccinated visitors will be allowed into all sports stadiums and facilities as they operate at full capacity, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Sunday.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia updates travel entry rules: All you need to know

Saudi Arabia to begin lifting some COVID-19 restrictions from Sunday: Ministry

Saudi Arabia allows full capacity at Mecca’s Grand Mosque as COVID-19 rules eased