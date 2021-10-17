Saudi Arabia allows full capacity at sports stadiums, facilities

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Sports announced that vaccinated visitors will be allowed into all sports stadiums and facilities as they operate at full capacity, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Sunday.

Visitor entry will be limited to those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as per the Kingdom’s rules, the ministry said.

Saudi Arabia’s Interior Ministry approved easing the country’s strict COVID-19 precautionary measures, which includes operating Mecca’s Grand Mosque at full capacity, SPA reported.

The Kingdom will also allow gatherings and will lift some mask mandates for those who have received both COVID-19 vaccine doses, the interior ministry announced.

Those who wish to attend sporting facilities and stadiums must present their “Tawakkalna” application which will show that they have taken two vaccine doses.

Visitors must adhere to all applicable precautionary measures and to wear a mask inside facilities, SPA reported.

The ministry added that this decision will be “subject to periodic review according to what it receives from the competent authorities, and based on local and international developments related to the coronavirus pandemic.

