.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi Arabia allows full capacity at sports stadiums, facilities

  • Font
Saudi women watch a friendly soccer match between Brazil and Saudi Arabia at King Saud university stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (Photo: AP)
Saudi women watch a friendly soccer match between Brazil and Saudi Arabia at King Saud university stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (Photo: AP)

Saudi Arabia allows full capacity at sports stadiums, facilities

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Sports announced that vaccinated visitors will be allowed into all sports stadiums and facilities as they operate at full capacity, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Sunday.

Visitor entry will be limited to those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as per the Kingdom’s rules, the ministry said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Saudi Arabia’s Interior Ministry approved easing the country’s strict COVID-19 precautionary measures, which includes operating Mecca’s Grand Mosque at full capacity, SPA reported.

The Kingdom will also allow gatherings and will lift some mask mandates for those who have received both COVID-19 vaccine doses, the interior ministry announced.

Those who wish to attend sporting facilities and stadiums must present their “Tawakkalna” application which will show that they have taken two vaccine doses.

Visitors must adhere to all applicable precautionary measures and to wear a mask inside facilities, SPA reported.

The ministry added that this decision will be “subject to periodic review according to what it receives from the competent authorities, and based on local and international developments related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia to begin lifting some COVID-19 restrictions from Sunday: Ministry

Saudi Arabia’s new COVID-19 vaccination rules come into effect

Saudi Arabia allows full capacity at Mecca’s Grand Mosque as COVID-19 rules eased

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Majority of UAE expats failing to save for retirement, financial experts warn Majority of UAE expats failing to save for retirement, financial experts warn
Baby born weighing less than a bag of sugar released from UAE NICU after five months Baby born weighing less than a bag of sugar released from UAE NICU after five months
Top Content
Battle for Yemen’s Marib sees 160 Houthis killed: Coalition Battle for Yemen’s Marib sees 160 Houthis killed: Coalition
Iran postpones execution of man arrested aged 17: Report Iran postpones execution of man arrested aged 17: Report
Colombian businessman Alex Saab extradited to US: Justice department Colombian businessman Alex Saab extradited to US: Justice department
Taliban delegation visits Uzbekistan for talks on trade, aid Taliban delegation visits Uzbekistan for talks on trade, aid
NASA’s asteroid hunter Lucy soars into sky with diamonds on a 12-year quest NASA’s asteroid hunter Lucy soars into sky with diamonds on a 12-year quest
Seventeen US missionaries, families kidnapped in Haiti Seventeen US missionaries, families kidnapped in Haiti
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More