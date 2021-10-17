UAE FM concludes US visit after meeting Secretary Blinken, Israeli FM

The United Arab Emirates’ Minister of Foreign Affairs concluded an official visit to the US on Saturday, during which he met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, the official Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The meeting resulted in the announcement of two trilateral working groups – the first one on religious coexistence and the other on water and energy issues.

“The UAE top diplomat’s visit to the States set an example for joint action between allies to reinforce regional peace and stability in a way that would help meet the aspirations of the nations of the region,” WAM said.

Sheikh Abdullah said that UAE-US relations have been steadily and significantly growing over the past period and culminated in a privileged and fruitful partnership, adding that the UAE values tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

Blinken said the strategic relations between the two nations and their importance in underpinning peaceful coexistence in the region, according to WAM.

He added that the normalization of ties between Arab nations and Israel will contribute to achieving stability in the region.

“We are working together for delivering a bright future for the peoples of the region,” Blinken was quoted by WAM as saying.

During his US visit, the foreign affairs minister met with the members of the American-Jewish Committee and discussed the strategic relations between the two nations and their role in underpinning the pillars of peace and stability in the region, WAM reported.

The meeting covered the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement and its key role in forging sustainable solutions conducive to strengthening peace and stability in the region.

Also during his visit, Sheikh Abdullah met with US National Security adviser Jake Sullivan and “discussed with him the efforts made by the two nations to help establish peace and stability in the region.”

