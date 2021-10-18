Arab Coalition says 150 Houthis killed near Marib

The Arab coalition in Yemen said Monday it had killed 150 Houthis near the strategic city of Marib, which would raise the Houthis' death toll to over 1,100 in a week.

Air strikes “destroyed 13 military vehicles and killed 150 terrorist elements” within the past 24 hours, the coalition said in a statement carried by the official SPA agency.

The Coalition said on Sunday that at least 165 members of the Iran-backed Houthi militia were killed, and ten of their vehicles were destroyed near Yemen’s Marib in the past 24 hours.

“The Houthi militia continues to terrorize civilians and prevent medical aid from entering Abdiya,” the coalition said on Sunday.

