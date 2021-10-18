.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Arab Coalition says 150 Houthis killed near Marib

  • Font
A Yemeni government fighter fires a vehicle-mounted weapon at a frontline position during fighting against Houthi fighters in Marib, Yemen March 28, 2021. Picture taken March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Ali Owidha
A Yemeni government fighter fires a vehicle-mounted weapon at a frontline position during fighting against Houthi fighters in Marib, Yemen March 28, 2021. Picture taken March 28, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

Arab Coalition says 150 Houthis killed near Marib

AFP, Riyadh

Published: Updated:

The Arab coalition in Yemen said Monday it had killed 150 Houthis near the strategic city of Marib, which would raise the Houthis' death toll to over 1,100 in a week.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Air strikes “destroyed 13 military vehicles and killed 150 terrorist elements” within the past 24 hours, the coalition said in a statement carried by the official SPA agency.

The Coalition said on Sunday that at least 165 members of the Iran-backed Houthi militia were killed, and ten of their vehicles were destroyed near Yemen’s Marib in the past 24 hours.

“The Houthi militia continues to terrorize civilians and prevent medical aid from entering Abdiya,” the coalition said on Sunday.

Read more:

Arab Coalition: At least 165 Houthi militia members killed near Yemen’s Marib

At least 134 Houthis killed in strikes south of Marib: Arab Coalition

Arab coalition destroys two explosive-laden boats used by Houthis

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Iran to sign 20-year cooperation agreement with Venezuela in coming months: FM Iran to sign 20-year cooperation agreement with Venezuela in coming months: FM
Former US Secretary Colin Powell dies of COVID-19 complications Former US Secretary Colin Powell dies of COVID-19 complications
Top Content
Jennifer Gates marries Egyptian Nayel Nassar in Muslim ceremony, $2 mln wedding Jennifer Gates marries Egyptian Nayel Nassar in Muslim ceremony, $2 mln wedding
Explosion, fire at Kuwait’s Mina al-Ahmadi Refinery result in minor injuries Explosion, fire at Kuwait’s Mina al-Ahmadi Refinery result in minor injuries
Saudi Arabia allows full capacity at Mecca’s Grand Mosque as COVID-19 rules eased Saudi Arabia allows full capacity at Mecca’s Grand Mosque as COVID-19 rules eased
Saudi Arabia allows all airports to start operating at full capacity Saudi Arabia allows all airports to start operating at full capacity
Israel expects 2,000 rockets a day in any war with Hezbollah: Army Israel expects 2,000 rockets a day in any war with Hezbollah: Army
Fire breaks out at oil waste disposal unit in Dubai’s Jebel Ali, no injuries reported Fire breaks out at oil waste disposal unit in Dubai’s Jebel Ali, no injuries reported
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More