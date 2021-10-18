.
Fire breaks out at oil waste disposal unit in Dubai’s Jebel Ali, no injuries reported

A fire broke out at an oil waste disposal unit in Dubai's Jebel Ali industrial area on Monday October 18. 2021. (Twitter)
Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Dubai’s civil defense teams have been dealing with a fire that broke out at an oil waste disposal unit in Jebel Ali's Industrial Zone, authorities say.

No casualties or injuries have been reported.

“The incident is under control and there are no injuries,” Dubai Media Office tweeted.

People took to Twitter, posting pictures and videos of the incident, with one stating that he saw dark smoke rising from the nearby Expo 2020 site in Dubai.

