Fire breaks out at oil waste disposal unit in Dubai’s Jebel Ali, no injuries reported

Dubai’s civil defense teams have been dealing with a fire that broke out at an oil waste disposal unit in Jebel Ali's Industrial Zone, authorities say.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

No casualties or injuries have been reported.

Watch: Smoke billows from an oil waste disposal unit in Dubai’s Jebel Ali after a fire broke out with no injuries reported, according to the Dubai Media Office. https://t.co/Cy01C6iJjb pic.twitter.com/kT45CUuG6n — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) October 18, 2021

“The incident is under control and there are no injuries,” Dubai Media Office tweeted.

People took to Twitter, posting pictures and videos of the incident, with one stating that he saw dark smoke rising from the nearby Expo 2020 site in Dubai.

That’s quite some cloud of smoke drifting towards #Expo2020 from a fire in the Jebel Ali Freezone Extension industrial district pic.twitter.com/Q1p3MpoXxb — Rory Reynolds (@RoryReynolds) October 18, 2021

Read more: Explosion, fire at Kuwait’s Mina al-Ahmadi Refinery result in minor injuries