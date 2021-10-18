Dubai named ‘Middle East’s Leading Destination’ in World Travel Awards

The United Arab Emirates’ city of Dubai has been voted the “Middle East’s Leading Destination” by travel industry awards program World Travel Awards.

Dubai, which is currently under the spotlight for its Expo 2020 mega-event, has been recognized as one of the region’s leading destinations and the city’s tourism department has been recognized as the “Middle East’s Leading Tourist Board” for its role in resurrecting the region’s travel and tourism sector.

The View at the Palm in Dubai was also named “Middle East’s Leading New Tourist Attraction.”

In a thriving Arabian hospitality sector, the sumptuous beachside retreat Jumeirah al-Naseem claimed “Middle East’s Leading Hotel.”

The UAE’s emirate of Ras al-Khaimah was named the “Middle East’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination” for its leisure activities while Abu Dhabi won “Middle East’s Leading Sports Tourism Destination.”

Luxury Abu Dhabi-based hotel Emirates Palace picked up dual accolades, with victories for “Middle East’s Leading Luxury Hotel” and “Middle East’s Leading Business & Conference Hotel.”

Address Beach Resort Fujairah claimed the other hospitality newcomer category, “Middle East’s Leading New Resort.”

The results follow a year-long search for the world’s top travel, tourism and hospitality brands.

Votes were cast by travel industry professionals and the public, with the nominee gaining the most votes in a category named as the winner.

“Our winners represent the very best of the Middle East’s travel and tourism sector and my congratulations to each of them. They are all playing starring roles in leading the travel and tourism recovery,” the organization’s founder Graham Cooke said.

Other winners included Ferrari World Abu Dhabi (Middle East’s Leading Theme Park); Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi (Middle East’s Leading Tourist Attraction); Nirvana Travel & Tourism (Middle East’s Leading Tour Operator); Jannah Hotels & Resorts (Middle East’s Leading Luxury Halal Hotel Brand); Almosafer (Middle East’s Leading Leisure Travel Agency); and Avis (Middle East’s Leading Business Car Rental Company).

Neighboring Oman was acknowledged as the region’s “Leading Cultural Destination” and “Middle East’s Leading Honeymoon Destination.”

Dubai also ranked fifth in the list of top 10 cities in the world for 2021 last week, according to city rankings website Best Cities.

“An alluring blend of over-the-top experiences, Arab heritage and luxury shopping, Dubai is so over the pandemic,” the report read.

With the tallest building in the world and the most visited mall on the planet, Dubai is one of the world’s most unique cities.

“The city reinvented itself yet again throughout the 2010s, growing from a sterile playground for a handful of ultra-rich Emiratis to an international tourism and business destination. That has helped attract the highest proportion of foreign-born population of any city worldwide, and they’re a sharp crowd, ranking #23 for Educational Attainment globally,” the report stated.

London came in first place, followed by Paris, New York, Moscow, Dubai, Tokyo, Singapore, Los Angeles, Barcelona and Madrid.

