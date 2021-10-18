Explosion, fire reported at gas section of Mina al-Ahmadi Refinery in Kuwait

A fire broke out Monday morning in the ARDS unit of the Mina al-Ahmadi Refinery in Kuwait after an explosion was heard in the area, according to local reports and social media posts.

فيديو : قبل قليل انفجار وحريق في #مصفاة_الأحمدي.. أثر على محلات الصناعيه وكذلك منطقة الفحيحيل السكنيه وشعر به أغلب المناطق المجاورة pic.twitter.com/3hzgoH9FjI — بوبيان نيوز (@Bobian_News) October 18, 2021

“The firefighting teams in the refinery are currently dealing with the fire, knowing that no injuries occurred as a result of the accident,” the Kuwait National Petroleum Company said in a tweet.

Local online news outlet Bobian News shared a video of the flames at the refinery.

The ARDS unit in a refinery is where sulfur is removed from fuel oil.

Developing