Explosion, fire reported at gas section of Mina al-Ahmadi Refinery in Kuwait

Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

A fire broke out Monday morning in the ARDS unit of the Mina al-Ahmadi Refinery in Kuwait after an explosion was heard in the area, according to local reports and social media posts.

“The firefighting teams in the refinery are currently dealing with the fire, knowing that no injuries occurred as a result of the accident,” the Kuwait National Petroleum Company said in a tweet.

Local online news outlet Bobian News shared a video of the flames at the refinery.

The ARDS unit in a refinery is where sulfur is removed from fuel oil.

Developing

