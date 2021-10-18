.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

PIF chief Yassir al-Rumayyan cheered by Newcastle United fans after club takeover

  • Font
Newcastle United’s chairman Yasir al-Rumayyan cheered on by fans in his first appearance at a match since the club’s acquisition by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. (Screengrab)
Newcastle United’s chairman Yasir al-Rumayyan cheered on by fans in his first appearance at a match since the club’s acquisition by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. (Screengrab)

PIF chief Yassir al-Rumayyan cheered by Newcastle United fans after club takeover

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Newcastle United’s new chairman, Yasir al-Rumayyan, was cheered on by fans in his first appearance at a match since the club’s acquisition by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), a video widely shared on social media showed.

Al-Rumayyan is also the governor of PIF.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“There is the new chairman, Yasir al-Rumayyan, alongside Amanda Staveley and her husband… he has had an enormous reception here from this entire ground,” the commentator of the match can be heard saying in the video.

“Look at the smile.”

“The revolution has and well truly happened,” the commentator added.

Earlier in October, a consortium led by Saudi Arabia’s Public investment fund (PIF) officially took over Newcastle United, the Premier League announced.

“Following the completion of the Premier League’s Owners’ and Directors’ Test, the club has been sold to the consortium with immediate effect,” the Premier League statement said.

Al-Rumayyan said: “We are extremely proud to become the new owners of Newcastle United, one of the most famous clubs in English football.”

“We thank Newcastle fans for their tremendously loyal support over the years and we are excited to work together with them,” he added.

Saudi Arabia’s PIF is one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds. It has a world-class investment portfolio with a focus on long term, opportunistic investments, both domestically and internationally.

Read more:

Consortium led by Saudi Arabia’s PIF officially takes over Newcastle United

Economic and political backdrop to Newcastle United acquisition

Saudi wealth fund PIF hires banks to advise on ESG for capital-raising strategy

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Explosion, fire at Kuwait’s Mina al-Ahmadi Refinery result in minor injuries Explosion, fire at Kuwait’s Mina al-Ahmadi Refinery result in minor injuries
Being tougher on Iran is Biden’s key to Saudi Arabia-Israel normalization: Pompeo Being tougher on Iran is Biden’s key to Saudi Arabia-Israel normalization: Pompeo
Top Content
Jennifer Gates marries Egyptian Nayel Nassar in Muslim ceremony, $2 mln wedding Jennifer Gates marries Egyptian Nayel Nassar in Muslim ceremony, $2 mln wedding
Saudi Arabia allows full capacity at Mecca’s Grand Mosque as COVID-19 rules eased Saudi Arabia allows full capacity at Mecca’s Grand Mosque as COVID-19 rules eased
Explosion, fire at Kuwait’s Mina al-Ahmadi Refinery result in minor injuries Explosion, fire at Kuwait’s Mina al-Ahmadi Refinery result in minor injuries
Saudi Arabia bans its citizens from traveling to Lebanon due to security concerns Saudi Arabia bans its citizens from traveling to Lebanon due to security concerns
Being tougher on Iran is Biden’s key to Saudi Arabia-Israel normalization: Pompeo Being tougher on Iran is Biden’s key to Saudi Arabia-Israel normalization: Pompeo
EU fails to secure commitment from Iran to resume nuclear deal negotiations: Report EU fails to secure commitment from Iran to resume nuclear deal negotiations: Report
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More