Saudi Arabia advises citizens not to travel to Lebanon

A Member of Lebanon's Hezbollah movement fires his gun during the funeral of some of their members who were killed during clashes in the Tayouneh neighbourhood of the capital Beirut's southern suburbs a day earlier, on October 15, 2021. (AFP)
Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia advised its citizens not to travel to Lebanon in light of the security developments in the country, the Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

The ministry also asked Saudi citizens currently in Lebanon to take precautions and stay away from places where crowds are gathered.

Seven people were killed in a shooting on Thursday as crowds headed for a protest against the lead investigator in the Beirut blast case called by the Iran-backed Shia Hezbolla group and its Shia ally Amal.

The violence is the latest development in a series of crises that have mired Lebanon which is currently suffering from an economic collapse, shortage of electricity, and an embattled government which is yet to take action to address the multitude of issues miring the public’s life.

