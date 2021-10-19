Joint naval exercise kicks off between Saudi Arabia, US

The joint naval exercise Indigo Defender-21 between Saudi Arabia and the US kicked off earlier this week on Sunday, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The mixed bilateral naval exercise kicked off in the presence of Assistant Commander of the Western Fleet, Commander of the exercise, Admiral Mansour bin Saud Al-Juaid, and Naval Colonel Daniel Bailey of the US Navy, according to SPA.

The exercise maneuvers, which will last for ten days, aim to strengthen relations and military cooperation, raise the level of combat readiness between the Royal Saudi Naval Forces and the US Navy, and exchange experiences in the field of port protection, the exercise commander said.

He added that among the exercise activities is removing mines on land and underwater, which will contribute to the development of security capabilities by protecting the safety of the seas and regional and international waterways, to ensure freedom of maritime in the Red Sea, SPA reported.

