.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Joint naval exercise kicks off between Saudi Arabia, US

  • Font
The joint naval exercise Indigo Defender-21 between Saudi Arabia and the US kicked off earlier this week on Sunday. (SPA)
The exercise maneuvers, which will last for ten days, aim to strengthen relations and military cooperation. (SPA)

Joint naval exercise kicks off between Saudi Arabia, US

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The joint naval exercise Indigo Defender-21 between Saudi Arabia and the US kicked off earlier this week on Sunday, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The mixed bilateral naval exercise kicked off in the presence of Assistant Commander of the Western Fleet, Commander of the exercise, Admiral Mansour bin Saud Al-Juaid, and Naval Colonel Daniel Bailey of the US Navy, according to SPA.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The exercise maneuvers, which will last for ten days, aim to strengthen relations and military cooperation, raise the level of combat readiness between the Royal Saudi Naval Forces and the US Navy, and exchange experiences in the field of port protection, the exercise commander said.

He added that among the exercise activities is removing mines on land and underwater, which will contribute to the development of security capabilities by protecting the safety of the seas and regional and international waterways, to ensure freedom of maritime in the Red Sea, SPA reported.

Read more:

Saudi Navy unveils latest warship ‘Jazan’ during ceremonial launch in Spain

Royal Saudi Air Force aircrafts arrive in Pakistan for Air Excellence exercise

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Half of children in MENA experience online abuse, sexual exploitation: Report Half of children in MENA experience online abuse, sexual exploitation: Report
Iran to sign 20-year cooperation agreement with Venezuela in coming months: FM Iran to sign 20-year cooperation agreement with Venezuela in coming months: FM
Top Content
Explosion, fire at Kuwait’s Mina al-Ahmadi Refinery result in minor injuries Explosion, fire at Kuwait’s Mina al-Ahmadi Refinery result in minor injuries
Former US Secretary Colin Powell dies of COVID-19 complications Former US Secretary Colin Powell dies of COVID-19 complications
Nasrallah: Lebanese Forces real agenda is civil war, Hezbollah has 100,000 fighters Nasrallah: Lebanese Forces real agenda is civil war, Hezbollah has 100,000 fighters
Kuwait MP submits bill to impose tax on expat remittances: Report Kuwait MP submits bill to impose tax on expat remittances: Report
USGS reports magnitude 6 earthquake in Eastern Mediterranean felt in Egypt, Lebanon USGS reports magnitude 6 earthquake in Eastern Mediterranean felt in Egypt, Lebanon
Turkey summons ambassadors of US, Germany, France over calls for releasing Kavala Turkey summons ambassadors of US, Germany, France over calls for releasing Kavala
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More