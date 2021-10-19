More tickets on sale for Saudi Arabia’s F1 Grand Prix after capacity increase

The upcoming Formula 1 Grand Prix in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah has increased its capacity to 100 percent, after previously allowing only 40 percent of its tickets to go on sale due to COVID-19 restrictions, according to a press release.

The promoter of the F1 stc Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2021, the Saudi Automobile & Motorcycle Federation (SAMF), announced the release of additional general admission tickets for the inaugural F1 race weekend in Jeddah.

The announcement comes as Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health eased COVID-19 rules in the country, allowing the operation of events, public places, restaurants, and cinemas at 100 percent capacity.

“We are delighted to expand our ticket offering to fans in light of [the] decision by the Ministry of Health. When we first envisaged hosting a Formula 1 race in Saudi Arabia, we always planned on having a full house to mark this wonderful occasion,” the chairman of SAMF, Prince Khalid bin Sultan al-Abdullah al-Faisal, said.

“As such, it gives me great pleasure to offer fans our fantastic General Admission tickets alongside the choice of our existing packages. With grandstand and premium hospitality tickets selling out fast, this is a welcome new option for fans who still want to join us as we make history together in December,” he added.

Justin Bieber will be headlining a concert on the sidelines of the F1 stc Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, as well as David Guetta, ASAP Rocky, Jason Derulo, and Tiesto

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be held in the Kingdom for the first time from December 3 to 5 in the Jeddah Corniche.

“My message is clear: don’t miss out and get your tickets to three days of unforgettable entertainment now! We can’t wait to welcome you all to the Jeddah Corniche Circuit very soon,” Prince Khalid said.

