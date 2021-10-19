Riyadh Winter Wonderland back in Saudi Arabia, 40 pct larger than previous season

Riyadh Winter Wonderland is set to make a comeback in Saudi Arabia’s capital with 40 percent more space during Riyadh Season, with added games, activities, and shows for all age groups.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Starting October 26 and lasting until the end of March 2022, Winter Wonderland will include more than 103 games and six areas: Dreamland Carnival, Snow Forest, Magic Box, Horror Adventures, Wonder Road, and Winter Festival.

Visitors can expect games, a skating rink, shows, and entertainment and cultural experiences, to name a few.

40 percent more space

Due to the expected turnout, Riyadh Winter Wonderland has 40 percent larger space than last season’s carnival in 2019.

There will be more games in the expanded area of 376,025 square meters.

The festival also offers countless food and drink options.

Riyadh Winter Wonderland includes international games held for the first time in the Kingdom, which are equipped according to the highest quality and safety standards.

Saudi Arabia’s upcoming Riyadh Season 2021 will launch on October 20, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of General Authority for Entertainment (GEA) Turki Al al-Sheikh announced last month.

The mega-event was first held in 2019, beginning in October and ending in January 2020. The inaugural event saw more than 10 million venue visits at the time.

This year’s event is expected to run from October 2021 to March 2022.

In August, the chairman announced on Twitter that Riyadh Season is scheduled to be held in an area of 5.4 million square meters with 14 different zones, each featuring a diverse array of events and experiences.

He added that the season will include the establishment of 7,500 events, at least 200 restaurants and 70 cafes as well as 100 interactive experiences and 10 international exhibitions.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season 2021 to launch on October 20

Riyadh Season ads featuring Messi spotted in London, Newcastle, Dubai

Saudi Arabia’s NEOM turns into winter wonderland