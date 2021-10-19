UAE FM discusses strengthening ties with UK in official visit

United Arab Emirates Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdullah bin Zayed met with the United Kingdom’s foreign and health secretaries, the official WAM news agency reported on Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

He discussed strengthening the UAE’s strategic partnership with the UK in his meeting with Liz Truss, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs.

The two diplomats affirmed the longstanding relationship between the two countries and pledged to bolster ties further following Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed’s meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson in September.

Abdullah bin Zayed also discussed cooperation in the health sector with Sajid Javid, the UK’s Secretary of State for Health and Social Care.

The UAE diplomat stressed his country’s keenness to transfer knowledge and expertise with the UK to address some of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to WAM.

Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund Mubadala plans to invest $13.8 billion into the UK’s energy transition, infrastructure, technology, and life sciences sectors, Mubadala announced as the crown prince met with the prime minister last month.

Read more:

UAE, UK announce ‘Partnership for the Future,’ new era of bilateral ties

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s visit to the UK: ‘A friendship for the next 50 years’

UAE, UK ink $10 billion deal during Abu Dhabi Crown Prince state visit