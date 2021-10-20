.
.
.
.
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince discusses with Assad the situation in Syria

Officials and journalists gather outside the embassy of the United Arab Emirates, in Damascus, Syria, Dec. 27, 2018. (AP)
Officials and journalists gather outside the embassy of the United Arab Emirates, in Damascus, Syria, Dec. 27, 2018. (AP)

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, discussed, in a phone call with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, the developments of the situation in Syria and the Middle East.

The call also dealt with "all issues and files of common interest," according to what was reported by Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The two sides also discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance joint cooperation in various fields.

