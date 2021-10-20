Al Fozan Foundation, UNESCO create international Saudi prize to support scientists

The UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and Saudi Arabia’s al-Fozan Foundation have created a new international prize “to promote the achievements of young people in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM),” according to a press release.

The UNESCO-Al Fozan International Prize for the Promotion of Young Scientists in STEM will be awarded every two years, starting in 2022, to five laureates from the five geographic regions of UNESCO.

The Kingdom’s Permanent Representative to UNESCO, Princess Haifa Bint Abdulaziz al-Muqrin, said: “I offer my great appreciation to al-Fozan Foundation for its commitment in encouraging young scientists.”

“We see this prize as a milestone in Saudi Arabia’s long-term commitment to empower youth and advance science, not only for its people but also for the entire world in order to build a better future,” she added.

Al-Fozan Holding is a Saudi-based holding company, with operations throughout the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Middle East.

“UNESCO and the al-Fozan Foundation share the belief that young people must play an essential role in in building resilient and inclusive future societies, and as a result they have established this award in order to support young talents, at an early stage of their careers, and to encourage them to continue their work, while strengthening research, education and cooperation in STEM,” UNESCO said in a press release.

According to the release, the prize aims to nurture and encourage youth participation in STEM, in particular women and girls, so as to promote gender equality, scientific literacy and the choice of a scientific career.

“The prize consists of an award of US $50,000 for each of the five laureates, who will also receive a medal and a diploma,” UNESCO said.

