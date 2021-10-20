Police in Saudi Arabia’s Mecca foil attempt to distribute 53,792 kgs hashish

Police in Saudi Arabia’s Mecca said they foiled an attempt to distribute 53,792 kilograms (118,591 lbs) of hashish hidden in the cavities of a vehicle, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

SPA said the vehicle was carrying four citizens (two men and two women) and a Yemeni woman with a visitor ID. All passengers were in their forties.

“Initial legal measures have been taken against them, and they have been referred to the competent authority,” SPA reported.

No further details were made available.

Last month, Saudi Arabia’s customs foiled attempts of people trying to smuggle 29 tons of khat, 490 kilograms of hashish and more than 1.5 million amphetamine tablets into the Kingdom, the Ministry of Interior reported.

The attempts were reportedly thwarted in Jizan, Tabuk and the Kingdom’s Eastern Province.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia foils several attempts to smuggle amphetamine pills, khat, hashish

Saudi Arabia, UAE foil attempt to smuggle 1.5 mln amphetamine pills

Saudi Arabia foils attempt to import 12 mln Captagon pills hidden in cocoa beans