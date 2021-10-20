.
Police in Saudi Arabia’s Mecca foil attempt to distribute 53,792 kgs hashish

A Saudi Arabian police officer monitors screens displaying the Grand Mosque, at the 911 monitoring center, ahead of the Hajj pilgrimage in the city of Mecca on Aug. 6, 2019. (AP)
Crime

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Police in Saudi Arabia’s Mecca said they foiled an attempt to distribute 53,792 kilograms (118,591 lbs) of hashish hidden in the cavities of a vehicle, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

SPA said the vehicle was carrying four citizens (two men and two women) and a Yemeni woman with a visitor ID. All passengers were in their forties.

“Initial legal measures have been taken against them, and they have been referred to the competent authority,” SPA reported.

No further details were made available.

Last month, Saudi Arabia’s customs foiled attempts of people trying to smuggle 29 tons of khat, 490 kilograms of hashish and more than 1.5 million amphetamine tablets into the Kingdom, the Ministry of Interior reported.

The attempts were reportedly thwarted in Jizan, Tabuk and the Kingdom’s Eastern Province.

