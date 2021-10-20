Saudi Arabia postpones return of in-person learning for students under age of 12

Saudi Arabia has postponed the return of in-person learning for students under the age of 12, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

Previously, school attendance for students under the age of 12 was set for October 31.

It “will be postponed until the completion of studies related to the epidemiological risks for this category, in order to preserve their safety and the safety of their families,” SPA said.

The Kingdom’s education ministry will continue to provide distance learning for this age group, a ministry spokesperson said.

“He pointed to the integration of efforts between the Ministries of Education and Health in the regularity of the educational process for middle and secondary students who completed receiving two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and the implementation of the precautionary measures and health protocols approved by the ‘Wiqaya’ application which contributed to the protection of students and maintaining their safety,” SPA reported.

In August, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Education published general guidelines for schools operating in the academic year in the Kingdom.

The education ministry, in coordination with the Ministry of Health, announced that all students and school staff members must be fully vaccinated before the school year starts.

The guidelines state that schools must adhere to rules and protocols put in place by the Saudi Ministry of Health, and that students and staff members should continue to practice and apply COVID-19 precautionary measures. Sanitization of classrooms and facilities must be done before and after students enter and exit.

