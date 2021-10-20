Saudi Arabia reiterates its support to the Palestinian people, state

Saudi Arabia reiterated its support to the Palestinian people and their right to establish an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.

This came in a speech delivered by the Permanent Representative of Saudi Arabia to the United Nations, Ambassador Abdallah al-Mouallimi, at the general discussion session of the Fourth Committee of the 76th session of the General Assembly, which was presented by the Kingdom on behalf of the Arab Group.

Al-Mouallimi affirmed the right of the Palestinian people to “self-determination and to recover their legitimate rights, including the legitimate right to establish their independent state with Jerusalem as its capital based on the relevant Security Council resolutions, and the Arab Peace Initiative that laid out the map to a final solution within the framework of the two-state solution and the establishment of a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders,” SPA reported.

The ambassador stressed the need for the international community to exercise its responsibilities to “compel Israel to respect the decisions of the international community related to ending its occupation of Arab lands in Palestine, the Golan Heights, and Lebanon”

“It is unfortunate that the Israeli occupation authorities continue to violate the rights of the Palestinian people and practice the most heinous forms of crimes, in addition to using excessive force against defenseless people,” al-Mouallimi added in his speech.

He said Saudi Arabia calls on the international community to assume its responsibilities towards providing protection to the Palestinian people and restoring their “stolen rights.”

In his speech, al-Mouallimi also said that the policy of settlement building and colonial expansion carried out by the “occupying Israeli authorities” in Palestinian land is enough to destroy the possibility of peaceful coexistence.

“The best way to achieve security and stability is by resuming negotiations to establish a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with Jerusalem as its capital,” he added.

Al-Mouallimi reiterated that Saudi Arabia’s position remains unchanged in supporting the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian people.

