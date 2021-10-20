Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season: Everything you need to know

Riyadh Season 2021 in Saudi Arabia kicks off Wednesday evening with many events, performances, culinary experiences, and concerts lined up.

“This season, organized by Saudi national cadres will dazzle the world,” the Chairman of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Turki Al al-Sheikh said while announcing this year’s season’s events.

“It will include 7,500 days of events, including 70 Arab concerts, six international concerts, 10 international exhibitions, 350 theatrical performances and 18 Arab plays as well as six international plays, in addition to one free wrestling championship, two international matches and 100 interactive experiences, in addition to 200 restaurants and 70 cafes,” he added.

Zones

The season includes the following zones, or areas, across the city of Riyadh:

• Boulevard Riyadh City: One of the biggest zones in the season. Triple in size this year, each of the sub-areas features its own set of activities, restaurants, events, and outlets.

• Via Riyadh: An ultra-luxurious experience with VIP cinemas, exquisite fine-dining cuisines, world-renowned retail stores, and a luxury hotel.

• Combat Field: Live action games including paintball, battlefields, escape rooms, firearm stores, galleries of old-time guns, and events.

• Riyadh Winter Wonderland: A festival with 52 rides, six subzones, and attractions for all ages.

• Riyadh Front: An array of exhibitions, events, and games.

• Al-Murabaa: A luxurious spot of fine arts and fine dining.

• Riyadh Safari: A safari with animals, activities, and many games.

• Al-Athriyah: A spot that includes luxurious and exclusive fine dining experiences, heritage retail shopping, and music performances.

• Riyadh Oasis: Located outside the city’s center for unique experiences.

• The Groves: Described as a puppy friendly, trendy, and incredibly lively spot.

• Nabd al-Riyadh: A zone full of activities that celebrate Saudi Arabia’s heritage and traditions.

• Qariat Zaman: A traditional village combining the beauty of heritage and traditions with today’s modern life.

• Al-Salam Tree: A zone with various activities, restaurants, fountain shows, and an artificial flower garden.

• Khalooha: A poetry festival with traditional events and art.

Tickets

Tickets for Riyadh Season events can be bought on the General Entertainment Authority’s “Riyadh Season” application.

Visitors can link their tickets to the Kingdom’s COVID-19 tracking app “Tawakkalna” which is required upon entry in all public places in Saudi Arabia.

“The celebration begins,” Riyadh Season tweeted.

“All you need to do is prepare your ticket in Tawakkalna App to ensure a smooth entry process,” they added.

This year’s event is expected to run from October 2021 to March 2022.

