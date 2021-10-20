Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs meets US Special Envoy for Iran

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs met with the US Special Envoy for Iran to review regional developments, the Saudi foreign ministry announced on Wednesday.

Adel al-Jubeir met with his US counterpart to exchange views on “issues of common interest,” the ministry said in a tweet.

The meeting follows a visit by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington on Friday.

The pair discussed views on Iran’s nuclear program and international talks on the matter.

“Had a productive meeting today with my friend Secretary Blinken, during which we discussed a range of issues of common interest & concern to both our nations & ways to strengthen our strategic partnership & cooperation on multiple fronts,” Prince Faisal said in a Twitter post on Friday.

He also met the US Special Envoy for Iran, Robert Malley, and discussed intensifying joint efforts against “Iranian violations of international treaties related to the nuclear agreement,” the Saudi foreign ministry said.

Iran and Saudi Arabia have reached some agreements in their ongoing reconciliatory talks, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Friday October 8.

The two countries cut diplomatic ties in 2016.

While Iran says negotiations with Saudi Arabia have made good progress, Riyadh has said talks with Tehran are still in the early stages.

