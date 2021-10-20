.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

UAE to host Club World Cup in early 2022: FIFA

  • Font
FIFA president Gianni Infantino gestures as he speaks during the signing of the memorandum of understanding with World Health Organization (WHO) aimed at promoting and protecting public health globally through football, on October 4, 2019 in Geneva. (AFP)
FIFA president Gianni Infantino gestures as he speaks during the signing of the memorandum of understanding with World Health Organization (WHO) aimed at promoting and protecting public health globally through football, on October 4, 2019 in Geneva. (File photo: AFP)

UAE to host Club World Cup in early 2022: FIFA

Reuters

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will host this season’s Club World Cup in early 2022, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Wednesday.

Japan was originally scheduled to stage the tournament in December this year but withdrew last month due to the COVID-19 situation in the country.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“It was decided (at the FIFA Council meeting) that the Club World Cup 2021 will be played in early 2022, the precise dates are still to be defined, but the hosts after the withdrawal of Japan because of the pandemic, the hosts will be the UAE...” said Infantino.

The UAE has staged the tournament four times before -- in 2009, 2010, 2017 and 2018.

FIFA last year chose Japan as host for a traditional seven-club event after an expanded 24-team tournament, originally scheduled for China in June 2021, was delayed due to the pandemic.

The annual competition brings together the champions from the six global confederations as well as the host nation’s league winners.

Read more:

Qatar, WHO, FIFA team up for ‘healthy and safe’ World Cup

AP Source: FIFA talks with Qatar on easing vaccine mandate for World Cup

FIFA intensifies push to stage men’s World Cup every 2 years

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Taliban promise cash rewards, plots of land to ‘heroic’ suicide bombers’ families Taliban promise cash rewards, plots of land to ‘heroic’ suicide bombers’ families
UAE eases COVID-19 rules, allows more people at weddings, funerals, gatherings UAE eases COVID-19 rules, allows more people at weddings, funerals, gatherings
Top Content
Taliban promise cash rewards, plots of land to ‘heroic’ suicide bombers’ families Taliban promise cash rewards, plots of land to ‘heroic’ suicide bombers’ families
Israeli scuba diver discovers ancient Crusader sword Israeli scuba diver discovers ancient Crusader sword
Syria explosion targeting army bus kills 13, wounds three in Damascus Syria explosion targeting army bus kills 13, wounds three in Damascus
Riyadh Season 2021 kicks off in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh Season 2021 kicks off in Saudi Arabia’s capital
UAE eases COVID-19 rules, allows more people at weddings, funerals, gatherings UAE eases COVID-19 rules, allows more people at weddings, funerals, gatherings
Russia scrambles two fighter jets to escort US strategic bombers over Black Sea: RIA Russia scrambles two fighter jets to escort US strategic bombers over Black Sea: RIA
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More