Arab Coalition launches military operation in Yemen’s Sanaa

Col. Turki al-Maliki, spokesman for the Arab coalition. (File photo: AFP)
Col. Turki al-Maliki, spokesman for the Arab coalition. (File photo: AFP)

Arab Coalition launches military operation in Yemen’s Sanaa

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Arab Coalition on Thursday said it launched a military operation in Yemen’s Sanaa in response to threats by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia, adding that it is deterring the targeting of civilians and civilian objects, according to the officials Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

“If grave violations continue, we will strike with an iron fist within the framework of international humanitarian law,” the coalition said in a statement.

“Over the past months, the joint forces of the coalition have exercised the highest degree of restraint in the face of massive humanitarian violations and deliberate and systematic brutal hostilities by the Iranian-backed militia, with the aim of supporting international efforts and initiatives to reach a comprehensive and sustainable political solution in Yemen,” Col. Turki al-Maliki, the spokesman for the Arab Coalition said on Thursday.

Al-Maliki said the military operation that was launched in Sanaa was “in accordance with international humanitarian law and its customary rules, and took into account preventive measures to spare civilians any collateral damage.”

