Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season kicks off with Pitbull concert, audience exceeds 250,000

The opening ceremony of Riyadh Season 2021 witnessed a global presence through the opening parade, which was accompanied by a concert by the international rapper Pitbull, amid a huge audience that exceeded 250,000 people.

The world-famous wrestler ‘The Undertaker’ introduced Pitbull at the ceremony that was held as part of the opening parade of Riyadh Season 2021. After his concert, Pitbull expressed his great pleasure at having the opportunity to be part of the opening of Riyadh Season and perform in front of the huge audience that filled the venue throughout the party.

The concert by the American rapper bears a special significance for the global entertainment industry that characterizes the events and programs of Riyadh Season 2021 that started today, and which contain many international entertainment concepts.

The events of Riyadh Season 2021 began on Wednesday and their activities are distributed in 14 entertainment zones throughout Riyadh. They include entertainment activities, electronic challenges, cafes, restaurants and stores that reflect the diversity represented by Riyadh Season in local, regional and international customs and traditions.

Riyadh Season 2021 realized its first achievements this year with an exceptional opening ceremony attended by a huge audience that reached more than 750,000 people, while millions followed it through live broadcasts on many TV channels, websites and electronic accounts.

The ceremony included a speech by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), Turki Al-Sheikh, who began by addressing the audience: “I extend my sincere thanks and gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, the godfather of the Vision and our inspiring leader, for their unlimited support for the entertainment sector and the Riyadh Season.”

“In the first Season, our motto was ‘Imagine!’ and in the second Season, our motto is ‘Imagine more!’ Do you believe that? Surely you will believe, as long as we have an inspiring leadership that pushed every Saudi to raise their level of ambitions to achieve their dreams. Welcome to the Riyadh season,” al-Sheikh added.

On its first day, the Season achieved a success that dazzled the world through shows, fashion and music, which formed icons for the crossing of Saudi entertainment to global levels. The opening parade included a display of more than 2,760 drones, whose shows included pictures of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The drone display also welcomed the audience in many international languages, in addition to displaying the logos of the zones and events of the Riyadh Season this year.

The activities of the Season on its first day reflected the spirit of the festival, which hosted many colorfully decorated masquerade teams, vibrant music with international rhythms, and the presence of a number of famous personalities from around the world, most notably the famous wrestler The Undertaker.

The opening of Riyadh Season 2021 was flavored with international masterpieces, which gathered in the parade area, including 88 food trucks, which served types of food from around the world, as well as health care services and mobile medical clinics.

The ceremony included many local and international events, as huge firework shows lit up the sky of Riyadh, in conjunction with other sites in the city, most notably the Kingdom Tower, the Majdoul Tower, in addition to many live performances, Samaritan dance performances, chariot shows, and the Flying Man show.

Zones

The season includes the following zones, or areas, across the city of Riyadh:

• Boulevard Riyadh City: One of the biggest zones in the season. Triple in size this year, each of the sub-areas features its own set of activities, restaurants, events, and outlets.

• Via Riyadh: An ultra-luxurious experience with VIP cinemas, exquisite fine-dining cuisines, world-renowned retail stores, and a luxury hotel.

• Combat Field: Live action games including paintball, battlefields, escape rooms, firearm stores, galleries of old-time guns, and events.

• Riyadh Winter Wonderland: A festival with 52 rides, six subzones, and attractions for all ages.

• Riyadh Front: An array of exhibitions, events, and games.

• Al-Murabaa: A luxurious spot of fine arts and fine dining.

• Riyadh Safari: A safari with animals, activities, and many games.

• Al-Athriyah: A spot that includes luxurious and exclusive fine dining experiences, heritage retail shopping, and music performances.

• Riyadh Oasis: Located outside the city’s center for unique experiences.

• The Groves: Described as a puppy friendly, trendy, and incredibly lively spot.

• Nabd al-Riyadh: A zone full of activities that celebrate Saudi Arabia’s heritage and traditions.

• Qariat Zaman: A traditional village combining the beauty of heritage and traditions with today’s modern life.

• Al-Salam Tree: A zone with various activities, restaurants, fountain shows, and an artificial flower garden.

• Khalooha: A poetry festival with traditional events and art.

Tickets

Tickets for Riyadh Season events can be bought on the General Entertainment Authority’s “Riyadh Season” application.

Visitors can link their tickets to the Kingdom’s COVID-19 tracking app “Tawakkalna” which is required upon entry in all public places in Saudi Arabia.

