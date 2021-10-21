.
UN Security Council condemns Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia

The remnants of a destroyed Houthi drone that was launched towards Abha airport. (SPA)

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday condemned the attacks against Saudi Arabia by the Iran-backed Houthi militia, according to a press release.

The council highlighted the October 8 attack on King Abdullah Airport and the drone attacks striking Abha civilian airport in Saudi Arabia.

The UN Security Council also condemned the increasing number of incidents off the coast of Yemen, including attacks on civilian and commercial ships, “which pose a significant risk to the maritime security of vessels in the Gulf of Aden and Red Sea,” according to the release.

The statement added that the council stressed the need for de-escalation by all, including an “immediate end to the Houthi escalation in Marib. They condemned the recruitment and use of children, and sexual violence, in conflict.”

The council demanded an immediate nationwide ceasefire, in accordance with resolution 2565 (2021), and called for the resolution of differences through inclusive dialogue and the rejection of violence to achieve political goals.

“The members of the Security Council reaffirmed the need for all parties to comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law,” the press release said.

“They condemned in the strongest terms violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law, as well as human rights abuses,” it added.

The UN Security Council also underlined the need to ensure accountability for violations and abuses of human rights and violations of international humanitarian law in Yemen, and stressed the need to “avoid any actions that could cause suffering to the civilian population.”

Arab Coalition launches military operation in Yemen’s Sanaa

US committed to defense of Saudi Arabia, Blinken tells FM Prince Faisal

Arab Coalition: At least 165 Houthi militia members killed near Yemen’s Marib

