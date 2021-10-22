Saudi Arabia’s FM discusses Iran nuclear talks with EU envoy

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met on Thursday with the European Union envoy coordinating talks on reviving the Iran nuclear deal, Enrique Mora, in Riyadh, state news agency SPA reported.

The two discussed developments regarding Iran’s nuclear program talks and international efforts to ensure Tehran doesn’t violate international agreements and treaties, SPA added.

Advertisement

“The two sides also discussed the importance of strengthening joint action to stop Iranian support for terrorist activities which threaten the security and stability of the Middle East and the world.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Saudi Arabia has been conducting several rounds of talks with Iran over the past few months, which Prince Faisal said earlier this month remained in the “exploratory phase.”

Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies have long criticized Iran for its malign activities in the region through its network of proxies in Yemen, Syria, and Iraq. The Gulf countries have also condemned Iran’s nuclear program, which Tehran says is for peaceful purposes.

The EU has been trying to restart negotiations to revive the Iran nuclear deal which was abandoned after former US President Donald Trump withdrew from the accord in 2018.

Negotiations over reviving the nuclear accord have stalled since the election of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in June.

Tehran had announced last week that its lead nuclear negotiator, Ali Bagheri, would go to Brussels for discussions this Thursday.

However, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the EU would not hold talks with Iran to revive the abandoned 2015 nuclear deal in Brussels.

Read more:

EU says no nuclear talks with Iran on Thursday in Brussels, contradicting Tehran

US grows impatient with Iran on nuclear deal talks: This cannot go on indefinitely

Saudi Arabia’s FM: Talks with Iran are still in exploratory phase