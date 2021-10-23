Fire in Dubai Marina residential building now under control

A fire broke out in a residential building in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Saturday morning.

The incident was first reported at 3:30am in Dubai Marina’s Marina Diamond 2 building.

The city’s Civil Defense rushed to the scene to extinguish the fire and police closed the roads around the area.

Residents were safely evacuated and the fire was put under control.

Videos from nearby residents on social media showed flames spreading on the upper floors of the residential tower, which is around 60 meters tall and houses 250 apartments.

No injuries or deaths have been reported.

Marina Diamond 2 fire. Very quickly put under control by Dubai firemen. Well done and hope everyone is safe pic.twitter.com/SlBtHqHoyT — BobRock (@BobRockDu) October 23, 2021

“[I] Am staying in next building and this is so traumatizing to the building residents and nearby residents. Thanks to Dubai civil defense as they are fighting hard to control the fire. Cause of the fire is still unknown,” tweeted @AshyMagnificent.

Constructed back in 2005, Marina Diamond 2 is a mid-rise residential tower with 15 floors. The building contains studios, one and two-bedroom apartments.

One of Dubai Marina’s earliest developments, the tower welcomed its first residents in 2006.

