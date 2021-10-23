.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Fire in Dubai Marina residential building now under control

  • Font
Fire broke out in Dubai Marina's residential building Marina Diamond 2 on Saturday morning, October 23, 2021. (Screengrab)
Fire broke out in Dubai Marina's residential building Marina Diamond 2 on Saturday morning, October 23, 2021. (Screengrab)

Fire in Dubai Marina residential building now under control

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

A fire broke out in a residential building in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Saturday morning.

The incident was first reported at 3:30am in Dubai Marina’s Marina Diamond 2 building.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The city’s Civil Defense rushed to the scene to extinguish the fire and police closed the roads around the area.

Fire broke out in Dubai Marina's residential building Marina Diamond 2 on Saturday morning, October 23, 2021. (Screengrab)
Fire broke out in Dubai Marina's residential building Marina Diamond 2 on Saturday morning, October 23, 2021. (Screengrab)

Residents were safely evacuated and the fire was put under control.

Videos from nearby residents on social media showed flames spreading on the upper floors of the residential tower, which is around 60 meters tall and houses 250 apartments.

No injuries or deaths have been reported.

“[I] Am staying in next building and this is so traumatizing to the building residents and nearby residents. Thanks to Dubai civil defense as they are fighting hard to control the fire. Cause of the fire is still unknown,” tweeted @AshyMagnificent.

Constructed back in 2005, Marina Diamond 2 is a mid-rise residential tower with 15 floors. The building contains studios, one and two-bedroom apartments.

One of Dubai Marina’s earliest developments, the tower welcomed its first residents in 2006.

Read more:

Fire breaks out at oil waste disposal unit in Dubai’s Jebel Ali, no injuries reported

Fire breaks out in area near Dubai airport, no injuries reported

Dubai eye, world’s tallest observation wheel, opens with lavish firework show

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai Crown Prince sips coffee on top of Ain Dubai wheel pod on opening day Dubai Crown Prince sips coffee on top of Ain Dubai wheel pod on opening day
Taliban promise cash rewards, plots of land to ‘heroic’ suicide bombers’ families Taliban promise cash rewards, plots of land to ‘heroic’ suicide bombers’ families
Top Content
Dubai eye, world’s tallest observation wheel, opens with lavish firework show Dubai eye, world’s tallest observation wheel, opens with lavish firework show
US hypersonic test rocket launch fails amid accounts of China’s success: Report US hypersonic test rocket launch fails amid accounts of China’s success: Report
Dogs stranded by lava from Spanish island rescued by ‘A Team’ Dogs stranded by lava from Spanish island rescued by ‘A Team’
Alec Baldwin says ‘heartbroken’ over fatal film set shooting Alec Baldwin says ‘heartbroken’ over fatal film set shooting
Lebanon's Hezbollah warns Israel against drilling in disputed maritime border area Lebanon's Hezbollah warns Israel against drilling in disputed maritime border area
Expo 2020 Dubai: Star-studded line-up to headline huge weekend of music shows Expo 2020 Dubai: Star-studded line-up to headline huge weekend of music shows
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More