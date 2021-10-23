Pragmatic approach needed for climate action; oil, gas remain important: ADNOC CEO

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) Chief Executive Sultan al-Jaber on Saturday stressed the importance of oil and gas in meeting energy requirements and said climate action should not be an economic burden on developing nations.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Jaber, who is also the United Arab Emirates’ minister of industry and advanced technology, told the Saudi Green Initiative that the world had “sleepwalked” into a supply crunch after a “serious” reduction in investment in hydrocarbons in the past seven to eight years.



He said a “one size fits all approach” will not work in global efforts to tackle climate change, calling for pragmatism.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia targets net zero emissions by 2060: Crown Prince

Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina Circuit will return to full capacity for F1 Grand Prix 2021