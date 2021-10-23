.
Saudi Arabia targets net zero emissions by 2060: Crown Prince

A handout picture provided by the Saudi Royal Palace on December 24, 2020 shows Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attending by videoconference a meeting with Bahrain's Crown Prince of the Saudi-Bahraini Coordinating Council
A handout picture provided by the Saudi Royal Palace on December 24, 2020 shows Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attending by videoconference a meeting with Bahrain's Crown Prince of the Saudi-Bahraini Coordinating Council. (File photo: Supplied)

Reuters, Riyadh 

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, aims to reach zero-net emissions by 2060, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman pledged at an environment conference in the kingdom on Saturday.

The Crown Prince, in recorded remarks, announced plans to cut carbon emissions by over 270 million tons per year as part of the Saudi Green Initiative, which he said would see investments of more than 700 billion riyals ($186.63 billion).

Net-zero goal possible before 2060

The newly-announced goal to reach zero-net emissions by 2060 could be achieved earlier and would not have any adverse financial or economic impact on the world’s top oil exporter, the Saudi energy minister said.

Saudi Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al-Saud, speaks during the fourth annual Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, January 27, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)
Saudi Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al-Saud, speaks during the fourth annual Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, January 27, 2021. (File photo: Reuters)

Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al-Saud, speaking at the Saudi Green Initiative summit, also said most technology needed to cut emissions would mature by 2040 and that the kingdom “needs time to do things properly”.

He said the world needs all sources of energy.

