Arab coalition says more than 260 Houthis killed in Yemen

The Arab coalition fighting in Yemen said Sunday more than 260 Houthi fighters were killed in Yemen in the past three days near the strategic city of Marib.

“Thirty-six military vehicles were destroyed and more than 264” Houthi fighters were killed in strikes in the past 72 hours in al-Jawba, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Marib, and al-Kassara, 30 kilometers to the northwest, the coalition said, quoted by the Saudi Press Agency.

The Iran-backed Houthis rarely comment on losses, and AFP could not independently verify the toll.

The coalition has for the past two weeks reported almost daily strikes around Marib, the internationally recognized government’s last bastion in oil-rich northern Yemen.

It say hundreds of Houthis have been killed in the fighting.

The Houthis began a major push to seize Marib in February, and have renewed their offensive since September after a lull.

The Yemeni civil war began in 2014 when the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa, 120 kilometers west of Marib, prompting coalition forces to intervene to prop up the government the following year.

Tens of thousands of people have died and millions have been displaced, in what the United Nations has called the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

