Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season ‘Combat Field’ zone promises live action games

“Combat Field,” one of the Riyadh Season 2021 zones in Saudi Arabia’s capital, promises live action games, adventures, and events, as it opens to visitors on Saturday.

One of 14 zones at this year’s Riyadh Season, Combat Field offers games including paintball, battlefields, and escape rooms. Visitors can also expect firearm stores, galleries of old-time guns, and many events.

The zone is set to run from October 23 until March 16, 2022.

According to the Riyadh Season website, Combat Field is a “journey through history.”

“Starting at the medieval village where you’ll fight the old-fashioned way! Pass by the wild frontier to have a taste of the real cowboys’ life,” the website added.

There are also battle games, paintball, and laser tag.

Visitors can learn more “about guns and weapons used to win battles,” at Baroud, a gallery of old guns.

Combat Field also includes a tech zone, with robot battles and virtual reality fights, according to event organizers.

“At Combat Field you’ll live through the action of history, and much more,” the website added.

The minimum entry age for this zone is 12 years, with entry tickets costing 55 riyals ($14.66) on weekdays and 110 riyals ($29.32) on weekends.

It is located in Riyadh’s Janadriyah Cultural and Heritage Festival Venue.

